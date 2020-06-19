How Microsoft and Purdue Ag are Working Together to Help Hoosier Farmers

By: Emma Ea Ambrose for Purdue University

Even before COVID-19 strained Indiana’s farmers and complicated the how, when and where of food buying, Hoosier farmers knew they needed a better way to market their product to consumers. That’s why the College of Agriculture in collaboration with Microsoft is launching the Hoosier Food Market, a website where farmers can sell directly to consumers with no overhead costs and flexibility for the producer and customer.

“There are other online platforms that do something similar, but they can be pretty costly to the farmer,” Amanda Deering, clinical associate professor of food sciences and one of the two Purdue project leads, said. “Many say the buy-in is upwards of thousands of dollars a year and the platform also takes a percentage. We wanted to create a system that acts as a bridge, not a business.”

Deering added she’d heard demands for this platform for some time, but COVID-19 magnified its necessity. Ariana Torres, assistant professor in both horticulture and agricultural economics, is the other project leader. She added that right now, a platform like this could save the livelihoods of small to medium sized farmers.

“COVID came and changed the supply chain,” Torres said. “Farmers are pouring out milk, throwing away crops because they have no outlet to sell through. As we are practicing social distancing farmers have begun reaching out independently to consumers to try and facilitate sales. This website will formalize that process.”

While Deering and Torres had been planning a project like this for some time, COVID-19 made ramping up a necessity. Through the college’s partnership with Microsoft, Deering and Torres were able to see their ideas spin quickly into reality.