How is the Allen County SPCA handling business during the pandemic?

By
Jay Prince
-
(Photo by Humane Society of Noble County)

Jessica Henry with the Allen County SPCA joins to discuss steps they’re taking during the virus.

Subscribe to the Fort Wayne’s Morning News podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here