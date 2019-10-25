How does Tim Smith respond to the Mayor saying he is using ‘misleading numbers’ when it comes to crime?

By
Jay Prince
-

Tim Smith joins Steve Shine on FWMN to discuss a variety of issues with just a few weeks left until the election.

Subscribe to the Fort Wayne’s Morning News podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here