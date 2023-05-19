How does Allen County plan to pay for the new jail?

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Thursday morning, the Allen County Council received an update on the progress of the new Allen County jail by the Allen County Board of Commissioners.

Now that everything is set with the location and the construction team, what is next? Commissioner Therese Brown said, “Well, now comes probably the most difficult part of all, determining how best to pay for this project.”

A presentation was given last August by a financial consultant on how to fund a large public construction project and the impact on taxpayers if the project is funded by property or income tax, according to our partners in news at 21 Alive.

Brown said they believe that the income tax is the best option. The State of Indiana started allowing county councils to adopt a Special Purpose Income Tax to construct and operate a correctional facility.

After the presentation from the financial consultant, it was determined that the best way to go is to adopt a maxim rate of .2 this year which would permit them to issue $286 million of bonds later in 2023.

The Board of Commissioners asked the County Council to consider conducting a public hearing at the council’s meeting in June on adopting the tax rate. After that, the council needs to hold a vote.

County Councilman Paul Lagemann said he took a tour of the current jail which substantiated his concern for the safety of the confinement officers and inmates. Lagemann said, “That facility has long since passed its lifetime.”