How dirty is your cellphone?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It’s a well-known fact that cellphones are dirty, but just how dirty are they?

Ernie Hartong, with Cleaning Business Today, says they are worse than your toilet.

“It’s probably dirtier than you think,” said Hartong. “Seven to 10 times dirtier than your toilet seat.”

To make matters even worse, he says most people use their cellphone while in the bathroom. Depending on which survey you look at, anywhere from 38 percent to 75 percent of people have this dirty little habit.

“There are two kinds of people, people who use their cell phones on the loo and people who lie about it,” said Hartong. “We don’t even think about it… germs are transferred by contact, by your hands. That cell phone is in your hands and then you lay it down somewhere that’s a problem and we don’t even think about wiping it down with a disinfect wipe like we do a lot of other surfaces.”

That is his best recommendation for fighting the transfer of germs, wiping down your cellphone with antibacterial or disinfect wipes on a regular basis.

By the sounds, the smartphone has basically replaced the newspaper as bathroom reading material. Perhaps the next time someone allows you to borrow their phone, you might want to pass.