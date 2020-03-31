How bad will the coronavirus be in ‘The Hoosier State’ and when will the worst be behind us?

By
Jay Prince
-

Lee Kelso answers these questions on this week’s HealthCall segment on FWMN.

Subscribe to the Fort Wayne’s Morning News podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here