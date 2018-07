FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): If you’re looking for a city to live in, you can’t get more bang for your buck than Fort Wayne.

That’s according to an annual study on housing affordability by SmartAsset, which listed Fort Wayne as the most affordable big city to live in for the second straight year. The report looked at median income levels, the typical mortgage, and the annual property tax and insurance costs.

Detroit and Buffalo came in second and third in the study, while Indianapolis placed 11th.

Find the full study here.