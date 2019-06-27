House Passes Ag Appropriations in Minibus Spending Bill

The U.S. House passed H.R. 3055, a minibus of appropriations that does include the fiscal year 2020 Ag Appropriations Bill. The Hagstrom Report says the final vote was split mostly along party lines. The Ag section of the bill covers the Agriculture Department, as well as the Food and Drug Administration, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, and the Farm Credit Administration. The funding runs from October 1 of this year through September 30, 2020. New York Democrat Nita Lowey is Chair of the House Appropriations Committee, who says that “The bill makes important investments that will strengthen communities and improve millions of lives. It invests billions into America’s infrastructure, strengthens and modernizes public housing, and delivers on the promise of broadband to rural communities.”

House Ag Appropriations Subcommittee Chair Sanford Bishop of Georgia says, “Few people may recognize the far-reaching jurisdiction of the agriculture subcommittee. From food safety and agricultural research to rural development and nutrition assistance, the programs touch the lives of every citizen on a daily basis.” He says that why they rejected the administration’s “draconian cuts” to programs that assist America’s rural communities and vulnerable populations.