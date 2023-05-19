House heavily damaged in early morning fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A home in northwest Fort Wayne was heavily damaged after a fire Friday morning.

It started around 4:17 A.M. when the Fort Wayne Fire Department was out to the 1100 block of Burgess Street on a report of a house fire. Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department at the scene indicated that the entire back of the house was on fire.

The home was searched and quickly determined that nobody was in the house at the time.

Fire crews had the blaze under control within 13 minutes.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.