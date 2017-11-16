House GOP passes tax overall bill, now goes back to Senate

The House voted 227-205 along party lines to approve the bill, which would bring the biggest revamp of the U.S. tax system in three decades.

Republicans passed the near $1.5 trillion tax overhaul Thursday, even as Senate GOP dissenters emerged in a sign that party leaders had problems to resolve before Congress could give President Donald Trump his first legislative triumph.

Trump was heading to the Capitol for a pep rally with House Republicans, shortly before the chamber was expected to approve the measure over solid Democratic opposition. There were just a handful of GOP opponents in the House, unhappy because the measure sharply curbs deductions for state and local taxes, but all agreed that passage seemed certain.