FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to reports of a stove fire in a home on Kelly Drive just before 3:30 a.m. Monday.

Once on scene, the crew found one adult and three children had escaped the fire and were waiting outside.

The firefighters extinguished the stove fire, but found it had extended to the second floor and attic.

No injuries were reported, and the fire was under control by 4 a.m.