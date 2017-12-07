House explodes in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO): A house in Huntington apparently exploded this morning.

The Huntington County police dispatch tells WOWO News all area fire crews were called to 935 Leopold Street at around 6 a.m. That’s east of the intersection with 2nd Street and just west of Yeoman Park.

The fire was under control within 20 minutes. The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

At least one person was severely injured, according to the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department.

WOWO News will keep you updated as more details are released.