House Democrats Heroes Act Includes Agriculture Provisions

The next round of coronavirus relief introduced by House Democrats would increase direct payments to farmers by $16 billion.

The funds are expected to supplement the already planned $16 billion in payments.

While the legislation focuses on replenishing the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and providing an additional round of direct payments to Americans, the bill includes multiple benefits for agriculture.

The Democrats plan would increase Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits 15 percent, and provide additional donation and feeding programs of commodities, including dairy.

The bill also includes a proposed 45 cents-per-gallon payment of biofuel produced this year through May first, as biofuel plants are shuttering amid a demand drop.

Additional details in the legislation include $10 billion for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program, another $75 billion for coronavirus testing, a $200 billion fund for essential workers, and $1 trillion for state and local governments who need funds to pay vital workers.

The House is expected to vote on the package Friday.

