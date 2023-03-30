House Committee Approves Constitutional Amendment Limiting Right To Bail

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): The House committee approved on Wednesday two controversial changes to Indiana’s criminal justice system on, which include a resolution that would restrict Hoosiers’ right to bail. According to The Journal Gazette, the House Committee on Courts and Criminal Code also passed Senate Bill 284, which would create a procedure for appointing a special prosecutor in instances where a local prosecutor is deemed noncompliant.

After an amendment in the committee, Senate Joint Resolution 1 would direct judges to withhold bail if a prosecutor provides “clear and convincing evidence” that the accused poses a “substantial risk” to the public. Under the state’s current constitution, people accused of any crime other than murder or treason have a right to bail.