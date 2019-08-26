House catches fire after being hit by truck

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne house caught fire after a pickup truck slammed into it early this morning.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department was called to the scene in the 2600 block of Broadway at just before 1:30am after a truck had left the roadway, hit a wooden utility pole, and then hit the house.

The truck caught fire, which spread to the front of the home.

Three adults in the home had managed to get themselves out before firefighters arrived. The fire was under control within a half-hour.

The crash caused a power outage to nearby homes for a few hours. The driver of the truck fled the scene before police arrived.