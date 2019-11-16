House Ag Chair Leads Letter on Midwest Propane Shortages

House Ag Committee Chair Collin Peterson (D-Minn) and a group of bipartisan lawmakers sent a letter to the Chair of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

The letter sent on behalf of farmers and rural residents in the Midwest is intended to bring awareness of the need for a continued supply of propane to the Midwest states.

The letter details how farmers and grain elevator operators are dealing with propane shortages while trying to finish harvest and prepare their grain for storage.

The propane shortage is hitting because of early cold temperatures in the region, which has picked up residential use of propane to heat homes.

Back in 2014, the commission took extraordinary measures to address catastrophic conditions and shortages of propane. The letter is intended to remind commissioners that they do have the tools needed to help address the conditions facing rural communities.

The letter says, “We hope to avoid a disastrous situation with cold temperatures and snow in the forecast spiking demand for residential deliveries just as farms are needing to heat poultry and livestock barns. Crop farmers also need to dry down their commodities after one of the most frustrating harvest seasons in years.”