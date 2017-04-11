Hourly fee for public records searches heads to Gov. Holcomb

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Public records requests that take more than two hours to complete would come with a price tag under a bill headed to Gov. Eric Holcomb.

The measure by Republican Rep. Kathy Richardson of Noblesville allows government agencies to charge the lesser of $20 per hour or the hourly wage of the employee completing the search, after the first two hours spent working on the request.

Opponents say concerned citizens should not have to pay to access public records. They add that government employees are paid by taxpayers.

The House voted 63-27 Tuesday to approve changes made in the Senate and send the bill to the governor’s desk.

Holcomb has not taken a public stance on the bill. The Indiana Coalition for Open Government is urging him to veto it.