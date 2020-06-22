Hot, Dry Weather Stressing Indiana’s Crops

Another unusually dry week allowed for planting to approach completion. Growers continued to hold out for rain, according to USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional Field Office. Soil moisture levels decreased significantly from the previous week.

The average temperature for the week was 71.8 degrees Fahrenheit, 0.5 degrees below normal for the State. The amount of rainfall varied from none to 0.36 inches over the week. The statewide average precipitation was 0.16 inches. There were 6.5 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending June 21.

With corn and soybean planting all but wrapped up, growers focused on nutrient and pest management, spending much of the week applying fertilizers and herbicides. The recent dry spell left some corn and soybean fields showing signs of drought stress. Irrigation, where available, was up and running. Winter wheat harvest began in earnest last week, aided by the dry weather, and first cuttings of hay neared completion. Livestock were reported in good condition, though pasture conditions worsened last week due to the lack of moisture. Other activities for the week included equipment maintenance and attending extension programs.

98 percent of both Indiana’s corn and soybeans have emerged. There are still two percent of Indiana’s soybeans that need to be planted.

As for crop condition, 58 percent of Indiana’s corn is rated in good to excellent condition, 30 percent is in fair.

Soybeans are slightly better with 59 percent in good to excellent condition and 31 percent in fair condition.