Hospitals nearing capacity due to COVID surge

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The continued rise of COVID-19 cases in Indiana has local hospitals worrying about overcrowding.

Lutheran Health Network Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Vishal Bhatia, tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 Lutheran is quickly approaching capacity.

They currently have more than 100 patients with COVID-19, a number that’s seven times higher than this time last month.

He says the hospital should have enough resources to combat the rise in cases for now, but adds that people need to start taking the pandemic seriously to avoid causing area hospitals to run out of beds.