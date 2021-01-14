Hormann to join WKJG for “Sportswise”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne media favorite is joining the Federated Media family.

Kent Hormann, who has been involved with broadcasting since 1978 and currently works as a reporter with Fort Wayne’s NBC, will be joining WOWO’s sister station, 1380 The Fan, to host “Sportswise.”

The talk show, focused on the local sports scene, will air weekday afternoons from 2pm to 4pm starting next Tuesday, January 19th.

Hormann’s career highlights include performing play-by-play of the first home Fort Wayne Wizards – now known as the TinCaps – baseball game, plus the Fort Wayne Komets’ Turner Cup win in 1993.

“Sportswise” will lead into “The Sports Rush with Brett Rump,” which airs weekdays from 4pm to 6pm.

“With Brett Rump and now Kent, we have over 50 years of local High School, College and Professional Sports experience & knowledge on the airwaves every weekday,” said WKJG Program Director Mike Ragz. “No other radio station in Fort Wayne can offer that.”