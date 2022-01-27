Horizon Bank President Announces Retirement

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WOWO): One of the region’s biggest banks announced strong earnings for last calendar year, and an upcoming change in leadership.

Michigan City-based Horizon Bancorp Inc. reported full-year net income of $87.1 million in 2021, up from $68.5 million the previous year. That according to Inside Indiana Business. It was also announced Wednesday that Horizon Bank President, Jim Neff plans to retire at the end of March.

Horizon says Neff informed the company this week of his intention to retire on March 31. As a result of his decision, the bank has made several leadership changes. Chief Executive Officer Craig Dwight will assume the role of president upon Neff’s retirement until a permanent successor is found, the search for which will be conducted by an executive search firm.