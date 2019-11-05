Hopes high for a good voter turnout

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Turnout is expected to be good for today’s municipal elections in Indiana.

Andy Downs of the Mike Downs Center for Indiana Politics tells WOWO News he showed up at his polling place at 6am, and was already 15th in line:

“That’s a pretty good turnout to start with, and when you add in the 15,000 who voted early, we’re off to a pretty good start, I think.”

The big draw for Fort Wayne residents is the mayoral race between Republican Tim Smith and incumbent Democrat Tom Henry. Find a full rundown of local ballots here.

The polls close at 6pm. WOWO will have live team coverage of the results as they come in, both on-air and online at WOWO.com.