Hoosier work certifications up

INDIANA (WOWO): More and more Hoosiers are getting certified for new, well-paying jobs.

The number of Hoosiers earning certificates has increased by 500 percent over the last decade, according to a report from the Indiana Commission for Higher Education. That growth coincides with the state’s recent emphasis on short-term credentials to get more Hoosiers into high-demand, good-paying jobs quickly, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indiana hopes to have at least 60% of working-age individuals get a quality education and training beyond high school by 2025.

Read the full report here.