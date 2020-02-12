Hoosier Schwab Elected NCBA Region 1 Vice President

At the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) Convention in San Antonio, TX last week, the states making up NCBA Region 1 elected Tim Schwab, a native of Batesville, IN to the position of Region 1 Vice President for Policy during their regional caucus.

“Tim brings a lifetime of experience to this position,” said Joe Moore, IBCA’s Executive Vice President. “As one of seven regional Vice Presidents, Tim will represent Region 1 on the NCBA Executive Committee and will serve as the Policy Division Director. His previous service and leadership at the local, state and national level will benefit everyone in Region 1.”

NCBA Regional Vice Presidents serve a term of 3 years and serve to coordinate regional membership activities by serving as chair of their regional membership committee. They also coordinate regional activities and communications with the Federation Division Regional Vice Presidents from their respective regions.

Source: Indiana Beef Cattle Association