Hoosier Pork Producer To Receive National Service Award

Danita Rodibaugh of Rodibaugh & Sons in Rensselaer has quite the resume. She served as the former chair of the U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF), past president of the National Pork Board, and she has served on the board of directors for both the National Pork Producers Council and Indiana Pork.

Rodibaugh can add another accolade: she is the recipient of the USMEF Distinguished Service Award.

“Just to be recognized by your peers and those that you’ve worked with touches your heart,” said Rodibaugh.

The award recognizes individuals who have demonstrated outstanding leadership in the pursuit of USMEF’s export goals. Rodibaugh says she marvels USMEF because they bring together different agricultural sectors to work towards a common goal.

“Looking back at my time as USMEF chair and as an officer, it’s that kind of collaboration I’m most proud of—working jointly and making key decisions together,” she said. “I was truly blessed to have such an outstanding officer team when I was USMEF chair.”

Rodibaugh is active in the management of her family farm that raises pigs, corn, soybeans and wheat. The award will be presented at the USMEF Strategic Planning Conference in Tuscon, Arizona on Nov. 7.