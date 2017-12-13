Hoosier Lottery launches Gift Responsibly campaign

INDIANA, (WOWO) – Scratch-offs can make great stocking stuffers, but it’s important to remember that these gifts are meant for adults only.

The Hoosier Lottery has launched a Gift Responsibly campaign, which encourages Hoosiers to give the gift of lottery products only to people 18 years and older.

As part of the campaign, the Hoosier Lottery will have a series of social media posts focused on being a responsible gifter.

Gifted Giver Test: If they remember when portable music looked like this, you can give them Holiday Scratch-offs. Only gift to those 18+. #GiftResponsibly @NCPGambling pic.twitter.com/ufwt0jAx0Y — Hoosier Lottery (@hoosierlottery) December 4, 2017

In addition, shoppers will notice a digital sign at all Hoosier Lottery retailers, and a unique responsible gifting logo on Holiday scratch-offs and marketing materials.

“Operating our Lottery in a socially responsible manner is a fundamental commitment of the Hoosier Lottery,” said Sarah M. Taylor, executive director of the Hoosier Lottery, in a press release. “Part of the effort is to advise our customers to play responsibly in all of our ads, printed materials and social media. During this holiday season when Lottery tickets are popular gifts, it is also important to remind everyone that Lottery tickets should only be gifts for adults.”

For more information about responsible gifting, visit ncpgambling.org.