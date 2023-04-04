Hoosier companies listed among ‘Most Trustworthy’

NEW YORK – Newsweek has released its annual list of the “Most Trustworthy Companies in America.” The rankings were determined based on results of an independent survey of about 25,000 people throughout the country, and more than a dozen Indiana companies made the cut.

The rankings are split among 23 industry categories, with 700 U.S. companies included. The companies were selected from a pool of 3,100 U.S.-based companies with revenues over $500 million.

The publication said the survey respondents were asked how much they agreed with statements like, “I trust in this company to treat me fairly as its customer,” “I believe this company offers good opportunities for career development,” and “I believe this company would be a good long-term investment.”

The Indiana companies on the list include

Company Headquarters Category & Rank ADESA Carmel Automotive & Components – 9 Thor Industries Elkhart Automotive & Components – 18 Old National Bank Evansville Banks – 12 AES Indiana Indianapolis Energy & Utilities – 27 Apria Indianapolis Health Care & Life Sciences – 24 Allison Transmission Indianapolis Machines & Industrial Equipment – 14 Cummins Columbus Machines & Industrial Equipment – 26 Franklin Electric Fort Wayne Machines & Industrial Equipment – 30 Steel Dynamics Fort Wayne Materials & Chemicals – 18 Simon Property Group Indianapolis Real Estate & Housing – 18 Do It Best Fort Wayne Retail – 50 Kimball Electronics Jasper Technology Hardware – 24 Atlas Evansville Transport, Logistics & Packaging – 14

“Knowing that we have the trust and confidence of our employees, our customers and our shareholders is important in all that we do,” Franklin Electric CEO Gregg Sengstack said in a news release. “It assures that we are keeping our promises and helping people move forward in their lives, in their careers and with their businesses.”

You can connect to the full list by clicking here.