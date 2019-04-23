Hoosier Ag Today to Acquire Michigan Ag Information Network

Hoosier Ag Today, Indiana’s premier farm radio network, is proud to announce the acquisition of ownership and management of the Michigan Ag Information Network (MAIN). Beginning May 6 Hoosier Ag Today will assume program production and distribution. Programs will continue to be referred to as the Michigan Ag Information Network.

“We decided several months ago we would take as much time as necessary to find an organization who would care for Michigan agriculture, and our radio partners, the way we do,” stated Pat Driscoll, MAIN. “It is with great pride, and a huge sense of relief, that someone so close to home … and so close to our family for decades … will be taking the helm. Gary Truitt and his Indiana-based team have layers of special connections to this state’s agriculture and the Driscoll family.”

Hoosier Ag Today (HAT) is an Indiana-based, farm network with over 70 affiliated radio stations. Formed in 2006, the ownership and management of HAT have over 70 years of experience in network management and local station operation. “It is our intention to put all of our energy and experience to work to build on the foundation that Pat Driscoll and his team have laid,” said Gary Truitt, President and founder of Hoosier Ag Today. “I have known and worked with Pat for many years and am proud to say I had the good fortune to be mentored by his father Bob Driscoll early in my career.”

Hoosier Ag Today’s broadcasters are members of the National Association of Farm Broadcasting (NAFB) and have received almost every industry award. HAT is recognized as being a leader in the development of digital and social media content that reaches the agricultural community. This expertise will be used to develop a variety of digital and social channels to reach Michigan agriculture.

Pat Driscoll will remain as a contributor and consultant, providing invaluable direction and insight as the network’s programing and coverage is expanded. Michigan-based content will continue to be a centerpiece of MAIN programs. Terry Henne, farm director of WSGW in Saginaw, will continue to provide in state reports daily and in the near future, a team of farm broadcasters and sales representatives will be based in Michigan.