Hoosier Ag Today Seeking Ag Sales Professional

Hoosier Ag Today, Indiana’s leading agricultural communications organization, is seeking an ag sales professional to work with sponsors in our newly acquired Michigan ag radio network. If you work best in a highly structured organization with close supervision and lots of meetings, then Hoosier Ag Today is not for you. At HAT, we believe in setting aggressive goals and then giving the individual the tools, time, and flexibility to reach those goals. You will be part of an experienced, talented, and supportive management and broadcast team. You will be expected to work hard and to have fun.

This individual will be primarily responsible for:

Acquiring and servicing accounts in Michigan and Indiana

Developing creative and effective programs that meet the marketing needs of agricultural businesses and farm organizations, large and small, by integrating broadcast, digital, and social media

Developing and maintaining relationships with key marketing professionals

Requirements include:

Honesty, integrity, professionalism, a sense of humor, and the ability to close a sale

The ability to work independently, be organized, and be self-motivated

Good written and verbal communication skills, a must

Benefits include:

Paid membership in National Agri-Marketing Association

Paid membership in National Association of Farm Broadcasters

Paid vacation and sick days

Company paid IRA match

Send resume to:

Gary Truitt

Hoosier Ag Today

PO Box 426

Zionsville, IN 46077

gtruitt@hoosieragtoday.com