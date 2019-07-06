Hoosier Ag This Week- The Top News in Indiana and US Agriculture

In a year where prevent plant acres may exceed 10 million, many farmers may be turning to cover crops for, perhaps, the first time ever. That’s good news, but there’s one problem- cover crop seeds are in tight supply. Some are considering using corn and soybeans as a cover crop, a practice recently approved here in Indiana, but there are rules attached that you need to know.

Foreign spies roaming your corn and soybean fields- no it’s not just a proposed movie plot that we’re looking to pitch to Hollywood execs; it’s actually happening. Gary Truitt spoke with the FBI to get the story, voluntarily. Gary’s weekend commentary is in this podcast as well on how this year will forever be remembered as the “2019 Crop Disaster”.

Market analysis with Bob Utterback and the latest Indiana Farm Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Ryan Martin are here too. Hit the play button above!