Hoosier Ag This Week Podcast- The Top News in Indiana and US Agriculture

Republican Senator Todd Young was in Romney, Indiana just south of Lafayette on Friday to discuss ag issues with farmers and agribusinesses, telling them he was hearing good things about potential passage of the US-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement. USDA has extended their acreage reporting deadline, Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch was in Mexico to help build ag relationships, and tips for farmers to not get sucked in by the trolls and crusaders on social media. All of that and more happening in Indiana agriculture this week and we’ve got it covered on the Hoosier Ag This Week podcast. Click the play button above to listen!