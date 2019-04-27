Hoosier Ag This Week: Hemp Legal in IN, Undercover Activists at Fair Oaks, and Right to Farm Law Passes Test

On this edition of Hoosier Ag This Week Eric Pfeiffer speaks with Indiana Farm Bureau’s Justin Schneider about the legalization of hemp after the Indiana General Assembly adjourned for the session this past week. Also, animal activists went undercover as employees at Fair Oaks Farms to create animal abuse videos and the Indiana Right-to-farm law passed the test in Hendricks County. Gary Truitt has commentary about “farmer disease” and also agronomy updates with Pioneer.

HAT’s Andy Eubank spoke with Bob Utterback, Utterback Marketing Services in New Richmond, IN, for market analysis after a rough week, especially for soybeans. HAT Chief Meteorologist Ryan Martin has bad news for farmers as more moisture is coming through. All this, and more, on Hoosier Ag This Week, your weekly rundown of the top news in Indiana and US agriculture from Hoosier Ag Today!