Hoosier Ag This Week: Bipartisan Push to Finish USMCA, Farm Health and Safety Week, and Volatile Markets

This is Hoosier Ag This Week, a recap of the week in agriculture and the markets. How did mid-level trade talks with China and the volatile crude market impact ag commodities? Bob Utterback with Utterback Marketing Services weighs in. We also have the latest Indiana Farm Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Ryan Martin’s. Rain is moving in this weekend.

This is Farm Health and Safety week, we have safety tips for handling, transporting, and storing manure. Gary Truitt reports on the growing stress levels of farmers, the increasing number of suicides in the industry, and ways to combat it.

The Forbes AgTech Summit was in downtown Indy this week with Indiana ag entrepreneurs getting the opportunity to meet with investors, and there was a bipartisan push to move the United States-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement across the finish line. The bipartisan push, though, is not coming from Congress. It’s coming from Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue and his predecessors.

Tune in now to Hoosier Ag This Week!