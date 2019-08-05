Honoring the life and legacy of Charly Butcher

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – WOWO will be honoring the life and legacy of Fort Wayne radio icon, Charly Butcher.

WOWO will air a special tribute show entitled “Honoring the Life & Legacy of Charly Butcher” on the day that will mark one year since Charly passed away. It will be hosted by Kayla Blakeslee and Pat Miller. The show will include Mayor Tom Henry, who will be making a special announcement.

The tribute will air on Thursday, August 15 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., during the Pat Miller Program.