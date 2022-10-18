Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana Selected As 2022 “WOWO Penny Pitch” Recipient

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The recipient of WOWO’s Penny Pitch campaign for this year has officially been selected. In celebration of its 75th anniversary, WOWO has selected Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana as its lucky recipient. Honor Flight, based in Huntertown, Indiana was created to honor America’s veterans for all their sacrifices by flying them to Washington, D.C. to allow vets time and reflection at the various memorials found in our nation’s capital.

Adam Brouwer, Fundraising and Special Event Coordinator for Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana discussed the importance of receiving the funds, not just for veterans but families associated with the vets. “You don’t know how many lives you’re going to touch, ” Brouwer emphasized, “It’s not just the veterans, its their family that gets to go with them, it’s those that are going to get to hear stories afterwards and the friends that those veterans will get to help sign up for their trip as well.”

Penny Pitch 2022 will get underway on Friday, November 18th as part of Christmas on Broadway, followed by the Bob Chase Memorial Fort Wayne Komets Hockey Game on Thanksgiving Night, the annual Penny Pitch Gas Pump at various All American Stores on December 2nd, all culminating with the two-day Penny Pitch Radiothon on Thursday and Friday, December 8th and 9th Live At Sweetwater Sound.