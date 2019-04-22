Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana prepping 31st flight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana will be kicking off its 2019 plans with its 31st flight to Washington DC this week.

The flight is set to leave Fort Wayne Wednesday morning. It’s the first of four flights planned for 2019 and is being sponsored through donations from the Roanoke American Legion Post 160.

84 veterans spanning World War II, the Korean War, the Cold War, and the Vietnam War, will be on the flight that provides veterans a chance to visit war and veteran memorials at the National Mall.

Veterans and volunteers will gather at the 122nd Fighter Wing of the Indiana Air National Guard at 5:30am. The public is invited to welcome them back when they arrive at Fort Wayne International Airport at about 9pm.