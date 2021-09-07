Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana Cancels Remainder of 2021 Flights

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO): The resurgence of COVID-19 and the Delta Variant has once again hampered plans for Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana.

According to a social media post, the Board of Directors of Honor Flight Northeast Indiana made the difficult decision to cancel the Honor Flights scheduled for the remainder of 2021 due to unforeseen logistical issues and continuing changing COVID protocols.

Veterans and guardians who were originally scheduled for the October 6, 2021 Honor Flight from Fort Wayne will automatically be re-scheduled for the April 2022 Honor Flight, and those

who were originally scheduled for the October 27, 2021 Honor Flight from Fort Wayne will automatically be re-scheduled for the May 2022 Honor Flight.

Anyone with questions can visit their website, www.hfnei.com