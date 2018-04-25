Honor Flight Northeast Indiana celebrating 10 years of flying

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Honor Flight Northeast Indiana is celebrating its 10 year anniversary of sending veterans to Washington D.C. to reflect upon the memorials built in their honor.

Wednesday’s flight, flight 27, took off Wednesday morning from the 122nd Fighter Wing with 84 veterans on board: 11 WWII; 67 Korea; 2 Cold War and 5 Vietnam. Wednesday’s flight participants are the first of 2018 to commemorate 10 years of the organization transporting veterans to Washington D.C. for free.

Returning home, you are encouraged to patriotically welcome the veterans in the Main Terminal of the Fort Wayne International Airport Wednesday night. Return time is tentative, but they are expected to land at approximately 9:00 p.m. However, if you plan on attending the welcome home party, you are asked to be at the airport between 8:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., and parking for the welcome home celebration is free.

For more information about the organization visit the group’s Facebook page here or website here.