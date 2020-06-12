Honor Flight Northeast Indiana cancels fall flights

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Honor Flight Northeast Indiana (HFNEI) has cancelled two flights scheduled for September and October.

Those flights were originally set for spring of this year until they were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This comes after the board for the Honor Flight Network ordered all Honor Flights scheduled for the rest of 2020 to be postponed until 2021.

“The safety of our veterans has always been and will continue to be the number one priority for Honor Flight,” said HFNEI President Dennis Covert. “Our veterans are among the most vulnerable of the population as it relates to serious complications and death from COVID-19 and, as a result of this, it is just not prudent for Honor Flight to risk the health and safety of those we seek to honor at this juncture.”

Veterans and guardians who were set to go on the April 29, 2020 Honor Flight will be automatically re-scheduled for the next year on April 28. Those scheduled for the flight on May 20 of this year will be automatically moved to next year’s flight on May 26.

More changes are possible. For more information, go to their website.