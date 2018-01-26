Homicide victims’ families make statement on city sidewalks

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): If you’re walking in downtown Fort Wayne, you might see some names on the sidewalk.

There were 41 people who were murdered in Allen County last year, and many of their names can now be spotted downtown.

Our Partners in News at ABC 21 report that the friends and family of many of those victims came together Thursday to pay tribute to recent homicide victims by writing their names in chalk in front of Citizen’s Square, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Allen County Courthouse.

The message is simple: “don’t forget the victims,” as many of their cases are still unsolved.