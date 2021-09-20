Homicide victim families meet to share grief, mission

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne families united over their shared grief met in downtown Fort Wayne Sunday.

Families of homicide victims met at a special event at Headwaters Park to not only honor their loved ones but also to support efforts from the group known as JAVA – which stands for Justice, Accountability, and Victims Advocacy:

“We hope that at some point, deterrents will start taking over, and that kids will think before they act,” says JAVA Co-founder Stacey Davis, who tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 the group will also be gathering next Saturday for the National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims.

