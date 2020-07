FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Homestead High School class of 2020 will not hold commencement exercises which had been scheduled for July 8th and 9th – according to our Partners in News at ABC-21.

School officials say that Governor Holcomb’s decision to delay moving to Stage 5 of the Back on Track Indiana plan prompted the move, due to events being currently capped at 250 people. School officials say they will not be rescheduling the ceremony