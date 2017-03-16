Homeowner comes home to find house being burglarized

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Two 18-year-olds were caught in the act burglarizing a LaGrange County man’s home Wednesday afternoon.

According to the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department, officers were called to a home in a rural part of the county after a man came home and found Cole Gayheart and Jerod Norris inside, trying to rob him.

Police arrived within minutes and caught one of the men on foot, while the other was caught in a swamp near the residence by a police dog.

Both are charged with burglary, while Gayheart also faces drug charges.