Homeland Security plans public meeting in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A number of Allen County cities and towns will be presenting an update to the area’s “Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan” soon.

The Allen County Office of Homeland Security says there will be a public meeting Monday, October 2nd at 9am on the 4th floor of Citizens’ Square in downtown Fort Wayne. The meeting will cover the risks and vulnerabilities of Allen County communities that might be affected by “natural, technological or human-caused” hazards.

That meeting will include a summary of any weak points the area has, what officials plan to do about them, and what role the public and emergency services will play.

The planning committee would like your feedback, so if you can’t make it to the meeting, call them at 260-449-4663.