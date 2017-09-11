Have a home improvement project that you just can’t seem to get done?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Do you have a home improvement project that you just can’t seem to get don’t but have no idea where to begin? If that’s you, don’t miss out on an upcoming opportunity to get your next project started.

In an effort to support the local Fort Wayne community, Menards has invited local contractors into their stores to help you with your home improvement projects.

The three-day Local Contractor Connection Event kicks off this week with the contractors on site at your local Menards during the following times: