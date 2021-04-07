Home and Garden Show will not require masks

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A big upcoming event in Fort Wayne will be recommending – but not requiring – face coverings as everyone tries to navigate Indiana’s newly-relaxed coronavirus rules.

The state’s mask mandate expired earlier this week. The Allen County Health Department says they’re not requiring masks, but they are recommending them. Coliseum General Manager Randy Brown tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 that’ll also be the case at the Home and Garden Show at the Memorial Coliseum April 15th through the 18th:

“We are strongly encouraging our event promoters and managers to continue the mask mandate and social distancing but it is their choice within their rented space what they choose to do,” Brown says.

Home and Garden Show President Becky Williamson says while capacity limits have been lifted, they’re still going to monitor crowd sizes and set up hand sanitizing stations throughout the show.

“We’re also going to take the building’s lead and we are strongly encouraging and recommending masks. We don’t want anyone to come to the show and feel unsafe by any means… but that’s our stand.”

It’s a case-by-case basis everywhere, although many – from state and local government buildings to most retailers and businesses – are still requiring masks, at least for now.