Holiday Train won’t run in 2020

WATERLOO, Ind. (WOWO): An area holiday tradition has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Canadian Pacific will not hold the annual “Holiday Train” run through Waterloo, or anywhere else, this year.

According to a railway press release, the annual North American trek of a train decorated in holiday lights won’t happen due to concerns about infections spreading between onlookers gathered together to watch the train pass.

The company instead plans to make donations to food banks in towns and communities along the Holiday Train’s annual route, along with plans for a “virtual” concert. They also hope to resume the tradition next year.