Holiday gas expected to dip below $3 a gallon

NATIONWIDE (WOWO) — Cruising into the 2022 holiday season with cheaper gas rates. Nationwide, gas prices have declined in the past year and a half.

According to Gas Buddy price reports, the national average price of gas is forecasted to be $2.98 on Christmas Day. It is highly likely to dip below the $3 per gallon mark on or before Christmas Eve.

Currently, the average price of gas in Fort Wayne is $3.06/per gallon. Few gas stations have dipped below the $3 threshold across the city. As of Tuesday morning, the Indiana average is $3.01 per gallon.