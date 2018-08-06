Holcomb wants to see a hate crime bill before more incidents can take place

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It’s been a long time coming. Governor Eric Holcomb is now trying to make it happen. A hate crime bill.

After a Jewish synagogue in Carmel, Indiana was vandalized last week, the Governor told Charly Butcher on Fort Wayne’s Morning News, “we don’t need wait for yet another example to get this done”. Holcomb says that after a few derailed attempts, Indiana still isn’t able to send the message that “we are here to protect all.”

With no hate crimes bill being in tact, Indiana may have cost their capital city an opportunity at being the location of Amazon’s second headquarters.

Indiana is one of only five remaining states to not have a hate crimes bill.

To hear Governor Holcomb’s full conversation with Charly Butcher, click here.