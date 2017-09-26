Holcomb to skip Trump speech, citing prior commitment

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will not attend President Donald Trump’s speech in Indianapolis this week.

Trump is set to appear Wednesday at the Indiana State Fairgrounds to promote a GOP-led federal tax overhaul effort. But Holcomb said in a statement Tuesday that he has a prior commitment preventing him from going.

Instead the Republican governor will be at a Naval Seal Foundation event. Holcomb, who served in the Navy, says the round table and annual dinner in Chicago has been on his schedule for months. But Holcomb says he looks forward to hearing Trump’s remarks. He also praised Republican efforts to change the tax code.

Meantime, Governor Holcomb offered the following statement regarding President Trump’s visit and his tax reform plan:

The First Lady and I will not be at the President’s speech tomorrow. We will be attending the Naval Seal Foundation Roundtable and Annual Dinner in Chicago. This is an event we’ve been looking forward to for several months now, and, given my time in the Navy, it’s one that is near and dear to my heart. However, I am glad the President is coming to Indiana to share the details of his tax reform plan, and I look forward to the President’s remarks. America’s antiquated tax system is broken. Our nation’s last comprehensive tax reforms were in 1986, so this is long overdue. We must simplify, close loopholes, institute fairness and lower overall rates—especially for small business. Indiana has proven that keeping state taxes among the lowest in the nation and creating pro-business tax policies results in more high-paying jobs for Hoosiers. The time is now for Congress to act on tax reform.